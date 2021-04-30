Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.13

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.13 and last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 2412 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. Research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.75%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

