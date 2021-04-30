LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 242,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 49,583 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 56,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 12,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.52. The company had a trading volume of 46,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,958. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.71. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

