LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. HSBC boosted their price objective on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,487,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $210.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.95 and a 200-day moving average of $135.81. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

