LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Sells 11,117 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lessened its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,117 shares during the quarter. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF makes up 5.4% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $7,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,189,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,626,000 after buying an additional 423,777 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 458,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,543,000 after buying an additional 49,695 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter worth $10,725,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 215,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.53. 77,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,027. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.96. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $47.40.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

