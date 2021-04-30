LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Nomura

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LG Display currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get LG Display alerts:

NYSE:LPL opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $8.98. LG Display has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.20.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.42. LG Display had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $6.68 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LG Display will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in LG Display by 413.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in LG Display by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 39,290 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of LG Display by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 96,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 14,135 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in LG Display by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in LG Display by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 146,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 10,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.