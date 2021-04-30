Liberty TripAdvisor (LTRPB) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter.

LTRPB opened at $37.08 on Friday. Liberty TripAdvisor has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $110.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 8.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

