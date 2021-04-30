Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

LMNL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bloom Burton cut Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,374,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,501 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Liminal BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMNL traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,083. Liminal BioSciences has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.87.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 196.39% and a negative net margin of 2,758.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

