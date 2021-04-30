Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target Raised to $132.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LECO. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $131.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $68.12 and a one year high of $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 419.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 20.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

