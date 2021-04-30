Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Lindblad Expeditions posted earnings of ($0.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $16.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,501. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $819.32 million, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.66. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $21.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,816,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,776,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 371.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 714,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,499,000 after acquiring an additional 562,704 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,367,000. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 867,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after buying an additional 495,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

