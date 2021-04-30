Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.39. 363,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,501. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.55. The stock has a market cap of $819.32 million, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $21.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIND shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

