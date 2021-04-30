Linde (NYSE:LIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Linde (NYSE:LIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $322.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Linde plc. is an industrial gas and engineering company. Linde plc., formerly known as Praxair Inc., is based in Guildford, UK. “

Get Linde alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.81.

NYSE LIN traded up $2.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $289.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,966. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a 12 month low of $172.76 and a 12 month high of $292.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $280.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.09.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 30.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth $235,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth $152,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Linde (LIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.