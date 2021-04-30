Livewire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Short Interest Down 74.2% in April

Livewire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the March 31st total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,059,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Livewire Ergogenics stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,092,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,910,518. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. Livewire Ergogenics has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04.

Get Livewire Ergogenics alerts:

About Livewire Ergogenics

LiveWire Ergogenics Inc focuses on acquiring, managing, and licensing special purpose real estate properties to produce handcrafted and organically grown cannabis products for medical and recreational adult-use in California. The company is based in Anaheim, California.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Livewire Ergogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livewire Ergogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.