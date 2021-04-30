LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Truist Securities

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $46.72. The stock had a trading volume of 145,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,655. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.11. LKQ has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $49.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

