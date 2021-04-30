Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

LLOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 51 ($0.67) in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 39 ($0.51) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.43) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 43 ($0.56) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 44.67 ($0.58).

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 45.46 ($0.59) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 42.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 45.86 ($0.60).

In other news, insider William Chalmers sold 528,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total transaction of £211,530.40 ($276,365.82). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 329,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £138,590.34 ($181,069.17). Insiders have bought 330,720 shares of company stock worth $13,888,993 in the last quarter.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

