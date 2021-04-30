Lloyds Banking Group’s (LYG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LYG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 196,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,090,220. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

