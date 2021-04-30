Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Raised to C$76.00 at TD Securities

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on L. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Loblaw Companies to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC cut their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$72.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.43.

TSE L traded up C$0.12 on Friday, reaching C$68.28. The company had a trading volume of 173,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,864. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$68.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$65.52. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$60.86 and a 52-week high of C$71.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$13.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Loblaw Companies will post 5.2900001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$278,448.86. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$876,179.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,986,225.59.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

