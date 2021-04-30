Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Announces Earnings Results

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40, Fidelity Earnings reports. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%.

LOGI traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,080. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $120.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Logitech International alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.11.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $4,401,596.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.