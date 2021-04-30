Loop Capital Boosts The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $300.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $277.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.93% from the company’s previous close.

SHW has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.31.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of SHW opened at $272.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $172.32 and a one year high of $275.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.11.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total transaction of $6,793,513.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,679.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.