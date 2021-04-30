Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities raised Luminar Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.75.

LAZR opened at $24.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $47.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canvas GP 1 L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,850,000. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,974,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,782,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,800,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,692,000. Institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

