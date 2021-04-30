Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Short Interest Up 180.0% in April

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the March 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

LUMIF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.62. 3,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,616. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57. Luminex Resources has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $0.81.

Get Luminex Resources alerts:

Luminex Resources Company Profile

Luminex Resources Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resources. The company explores for gold, copper, and other metal deposits. The company holds interest in the Condor project that consists of nine mineral concessions covering an area of 10,101 hectares located in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, southeast Ecuador.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.