Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Receives “Neutral” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$15.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LUN. CSFB lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.60 to C$16.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.44.

LUN traded down C$0.23 on Thursday, reaching C$14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 833,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$5.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.74.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$690.15 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.9100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.26%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley bought 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$544,612.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,345,272.20.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

