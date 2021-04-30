Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.100-1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LXFR shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.11. The stock had a trading volume of 122,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,481. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $22.48. The company has a market capitalization of $615.06 million, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Luxfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Luxfer will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In other news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $440,108.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.