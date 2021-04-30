LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) PT Set at €703.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) has been given a €703.00 ($827.06) target price by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.59% from the company’s current price.

MC has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €667.00 ($784.71) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €500.00 ($588.24) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €635.00 ($747.06) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €660.00 ($776.47) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €660.00 ($776.47) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €625.00 ($735.29).

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at €635.70 ($747.88) on Friday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 12 month high of €260.55 ($306.53). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €582.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €512.45.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.