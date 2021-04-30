Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director David Lawee Sells 115,537 Shares

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director David Lawee sold 115,537 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $7,533,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Lawee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, David Lawee sold 3,219 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $209,235.00.

On Monday, April 5th, David Lawee sold 28,148 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $1,842,568.08.

On Monday, March 29th, David Lawee sold 18,580 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $1,208,257.40.

On Friday, March 26th, David Lawee sold 203,607 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $13,269,068.19.

On Monday, March 22nd, David Lawee sold 301,254 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $19,774,312.56.

On Friday, March 19th, David Lawee sold 598,979 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $39,742,256.65.

On Wednesday, March 17th, David Lawee sold 433,785 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $28,399,903.95.

On Monday, March 15th, David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $64,891,304.01.

On Friday, March 12th, David Lawee sold 570,723 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $37,593,524.01.

On Monday, March 8th, David Lawee sold 540,798 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $35,314,109.40.

Shares of Lyft stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $55.65. 718,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,945,303. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The company had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,893,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Lyft by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 902,775 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,847,000 after buying an additional 157,783 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lyft from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Lyft in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lyft from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.79.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

