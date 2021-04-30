MA Private Wealth Acquires New Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MA Private Wealth bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,065 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Intel by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,026 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,454,771,000 after acquiring an additional 897,790 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,192,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $58.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.43. The company has a market capitalization of $235.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

