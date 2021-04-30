Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 8.14%.

Shares of Mackinac Financial stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.51. 1,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,547. Mackinac Financial has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MFNC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

