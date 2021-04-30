Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Short Interest Update

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 181.6% from the March 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:MFD traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $9.98. 24,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,313. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 49,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 358,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 54,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 19,710 shares in the last quarter.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

