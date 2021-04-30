MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $41.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $36.00. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.73.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $35.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.72. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.40.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.39). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%. On average, analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $125,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,243. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,104,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,697,000 after buying an additional 323,240 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,588,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after buying an additional 112,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 676,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,457,000 after purchasing an additional 94,271 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

