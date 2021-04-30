MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given New $40.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $35.63 on Friday. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.40.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.39). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $125,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,666 shares of company stock worth $1,351,243. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MacroGenics by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

