Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Magnolia Oil & Gas is an independent exploration and production operator with the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas being its chief operating regions. The company, which focuses on growth through a combination of acquisitions and active drilling, has an enviable high-quality acreage that provides substantial free cash flow. Further, Magnolia has done a commendable job of enhancing its unit metrics, leading to attractive margins. Magnolia is also financially healthy, with modest debt and solid liquidity. But similar to other upstream energy names, lower commodity prices in 2020 dragged down the company’s earnings and revenues. Asset concentration risk toward a single region and no hedge protection are the other negatives in the Magnolia story. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.42.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.53. 3,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,404. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $149.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.29 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $198,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,479,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,270,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,511,000 after purchasing an additional 947,546 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,345,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,618,000 after purchasing an additional 142,285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,784,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 820,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,112,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 50,587 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

