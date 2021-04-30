Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.600-1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $625 million-$640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $612.82 million.Manhattan Associates also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.60-1.70 EPS.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,065. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.07. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $146.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.22 and a beta of 1.93.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.13.

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

