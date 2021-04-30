Mano S. Koilpillai Sells 522 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Stock

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Director Mano S. Koilpillai sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $26,068.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,631 shares in the company, valued at $131,392.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Argan stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.03 million, a PE ratio of 110.27 and a beta of 0.58. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.48.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Argan had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 2.13%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Argan by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,776,000 after acquiring an additional 93,068 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Argan by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 985,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,833,000 after acquiring an additional 155,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Argan by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,623,000 after acquiring an additional 81,013 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Argan by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 607,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,036,000 after acquiring an additional 114,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Argan by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 347,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after acquiring an additional 38,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

