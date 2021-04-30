MAPS (MAPS) Price Reaches $1.81 on Top Exchanges

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 30th. One MAPS coin can currently be bought for $1.81 or 0.00003298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MAPS has traded 43.6% higher against the US dollar. MAPS has a total market capitalization of $112.84 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00010631 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 184% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00027658 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00018970 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $640.04 or 0.01168578 BTC.

MAPS (CRYPTO:MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,518 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

