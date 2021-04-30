Marathon Asset Management LLP Reduces Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Marathon Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Autohome were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,013,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,182,000 after buying an additional 447,037 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Autohome by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,569,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $250,910,000 after buying an additional 332,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Autohome by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,555,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,583,000 after buying an additional 61,289 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Autohome by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,768,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,177,000 after buying an additional 80,491 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Autohome by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,261,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $125,657,000 after buying an additional 252,925 shares during the period.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $93.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.38 and a 1-year high of $147.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.75.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.91 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATHM. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.04.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

