Marathon Asset Management LLP Reduces Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 56.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 713,683 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 938,155 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $23,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $38.40 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of -426.62 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,500.00%.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,132,216 shares of company stock worth $74,301,276 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.47.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.