Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marine Products had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.37%.

Marine Products stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.13. 20,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,601. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.65. The company has a market cap of $582.32 million, a PE ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.07. Marine Products has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Marine Products’s payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand.

