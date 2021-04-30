MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Raymond James

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

HZO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research lowered MarineMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of HZO traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,957. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.79. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $300,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,665.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,680 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 97,345 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in MarineMax by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 74,407 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 431,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 178,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 684.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

