Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.42). Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. Lion Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,618,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,143,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $4,331,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,378,000 after buying an additional 327,588 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,246,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 314,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNS stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.85. 268,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,277. The company has a market cap of $544.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.72. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average of $14.24.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

