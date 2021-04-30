Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund cut its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Markel were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 60.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Markel stock opened at $1,173.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,165.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1,059.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $761.06 and a 1 year high of $1,218.88. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,198.14, for a total value of $674,552.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,285,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,199.36, for a total transaction of $1,799,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,965,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,689 shares of company stock worth $4,414,775. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MKL shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,161.67.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

