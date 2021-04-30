Marketfield Asset Management LLC Sells 777 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,766 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.5% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $252.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.14 and a 200-day moving average of $228.42. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $173.80 and a twelve month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.93.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

