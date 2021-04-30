Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MMC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.61.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $135.98 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $93.40 and a 52 week high of $136.11. The company has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.01.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 21,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.