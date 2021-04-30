Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Marwyn Value Investors Limited (LON:MVI) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 179.70 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 116 ($1.52), with a volume of 68583 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113 ($1.48).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Get Marwyn Value Investors alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.44 million and a P/E ratio of -3.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 110.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 110.18.

Marwyn Value Investors Company Profile (LON:MVI)

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Marwyn Value Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marwyn Value Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.