Masco (NYSE:MAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Masco (NYSE:MAS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Masco updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.500-3.700 EPS.

Shares of MAS traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.91. 22,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,877. Masco has a twelve month low of $38.98 and a twelve month high of $65.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.18.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,605.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,654,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,977 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

