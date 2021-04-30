Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,342 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,633,000 after purchasing an additional 650,831 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,245,000 after purchasing an additional 711,940 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,005,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,020,000 after buying an additional 62,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 772,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,728,000 after buying an additional 68,623 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $104.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.60. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $72.53 and a 12-month high of $104.38.

