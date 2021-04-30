Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Invests $61,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 629 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,993,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,879,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,839,000 after purchasing an additional 250,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CSX by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,568,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,814,000 after purchasing an additional 578,571 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $101.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $103.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.92.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their target price on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

In related news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $3,128,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,322,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $1,771,973.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,408,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,996 shares of company stock valued at $8,644,126 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

