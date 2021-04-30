Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,116 iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,313,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF stock opened at $69.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.52. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $69.90.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

