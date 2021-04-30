Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.830-3.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $278.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.67. 310,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,721. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $203.81 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.22 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. Masimo’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

