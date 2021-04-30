Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Matthews International has increased its dividend payment by 20.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years.

MATW opened at $42.85 on Friday. Matthews International has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Matthews International will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other Matthews International news, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $248,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven F. Nicola sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,498,076.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,660. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

