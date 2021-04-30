McAdam LLC Acquires 113,823 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,069,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,823 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 8.1% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $57,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.24. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.64 and a 12-month high of $56.98.

