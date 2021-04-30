McAdam LLC Has $701,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

McAdam LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $384.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $253.97 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.